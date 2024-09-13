IRCTC share price climbs 3% as LIC raises stake in railway PSU. More steam left?

IRCTC share price: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose almost 3 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Friday, September 13, as the company disclosed in an exchange filing that the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) raised its stake in the company.

IRCTC share price opened at ₹936 against its previous close of ₹931.40 and rose 2.7 per cent to the level of ₹956.80. It, however, pared gains and traded 0.90 per cent up at ₹939.65 apiece around 12:15 pm.

Meanwhile, LIC share price climbed over a per cent during the session and traded 0.65 per cent up at ₹1,038.15 on the BSE at that time.

In an exchange filing on Friday, September 13, IRCTC informed that LIC had increased its stake in the company by 2.02 per cent from December 16, 2022, to September 11, 2024.

This came a day after LIC announced via an exchange filing that it had raised its stake in IRCTC.

LIC, in its exchange filing on Thursday, September 12, said, "This is to inform that the Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its shareholding in equity shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation from 5,82,22,948 to 7,43,79,924, i.e., 7.278 per cent to 9.298 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company."

"Holding increased from 7.278 per cent to 9.298 per cent, a net increase of 2.020 per cent in holding during the period from December 16, 2022, to September 11, 2024, at an average cost of ₹657.614," LIC said.

According to the shareholding pattern data of IRCTC, LIC held 7,18,15,695 shares, equivalent to an 8.98 per cent stake in IRCTC as of June 30, 2024.

(More to come)

Read all market-related news here