IRCTC share price climbs above 5000. What is driving the rally?

Echoing with Avinash Gorakshkar's views; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "IRCTC is aggressively focusing on its hospitality business. It is making fresh tie-ups with hotels, tour and travel service providers and local food suppliers. IRCTC is also giving special focus to its food chain business in running trains. Apart from this, IRCTC has made tie-ups with aviation companies as well. So, market has reaslised that in coming times, it is no more going to remain an Indian Railways' e-ticket booking platform. It will emerge as A to Z hospitality service provider."