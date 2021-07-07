IRCTC share price close to its all-time high — should you still buy?

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting IRCTC to sustain above its recent ₹2100 breakout Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "IRCTC is an Indian Railways' PSU, which governs almost monopoly in Indian Railways' e-ticket business. They work at around 60 to 65 per cent margin in e-ticketing business. So, in the wake of Indian Railways operations coming back to normalcy is a major trigger that is expected to further work in favour of the IRCTC share price. On can buy this counter for long-term because it is a portfolio stock, which one must have in its portfolio."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}