IRCTC share price declines 5% post Q4 results as net profit growth misses estimates: announces dividend
Stock Market Today: IRCTC share price declined 5% in morning trades post Q4 results announced by the company after the market hours on Tuesday as reported net profit sees a tepid 2% year-on-year growth, misses estimates
Stock Market Today: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) share price declined more than 5% in morning trades post Q4 results announced by the company after the market hours on Tuesday.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started