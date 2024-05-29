Hello User
IRCTC share price declines 5% post Q4 results as net profit growth misses estimates: announces dividend

IRCTC share price declines 5% post Q4 results as net profit growth misses estimates: announces dividend

Ujjval Jauhari

Stock Market Today: IRCTC share price declined 5% in morning trades post Q4 results announced by the company after the market hours on Tuesday as reported net profit sees a tepid 2% year-on-year growth, misses estimates

IRCTC: share price declines more than 4% post Q4 results

Stock Market Today: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) share price declined more than 5% in morning trades post Q4 results announced by the company after the market hours on Tuesday.

The reported net profit by IRCTC at 284 Crore grew 2% year on year compared to 279 crore in the same period last year.

Net profit misses estimates

The reported net profit however was also impacted by exceptional charge of Rs7.9 crore that was due to excess provisions written back for previous years relating to various expenses.

Adjusting for the same and all other one-offs the net profit as per Prabhudas Lilladher analysts calculations came at Rs276.3 crore. This though up 9.2% year on year, however missed Prabhudas Lilladher analyts' estimates of 306.6 crore. The profit margins at 23.9% as per them also missed the estimates of 27.1% as against 26.2% and 28.1% in 4QFY23 and 3QFY24 respectively.

On the operational front , earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the railway PSU increased to 362.4 crore from 324.6 crore in the same period the previous year, an increase of 11.6%. The margin however at 31.4%, declined from 33.6% during the same period last year.

The e-ticketing and catering company of the Indian Railways, IRCTC recorded a 19% increase in operating revenue to 1,155 crore in the March quarter, up from 965 crore in the same period last year.

(More to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
