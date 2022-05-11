IRCTC share price dips 47% from 52-week high. Buy, sell or hold?

IRCTC share price: After climbing to 52-week high in October 2021, shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have been falling continuously. In last 7 months, IRCTC share price has tumbled from its 52-week high of ₹1,279.26 apiece on NSE to ₹674.95 today, logging around 47 per cent dip in this period. According to market experts, the stock is under pressure due to fear of next wave of Covid as China has imposed lockdown after sharp rise in new cases. Apart from this, rising energy prices have also added salt to the wounds of IRCTC as costing of their trains' operation is expected to hit its margins in upcoming quarter(s).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}