IRCTC share price dips after giving breakout. Opportunity for bargain buying?2 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 10:27 AM IST
- IRCTC share price has given breakout at ₹720 apiece levels, say experts
IRCTC share price: After hitting 52-week low of ₹557 apiece on NSE in July 2022, shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have bounced back strongly rom there onwards. The Indian Railway's PSU stock has been in uptrend for last four to five months and on technical chart pattern, it has delivered breakout at ₹720 per share levels. However, the stock has retraced after hitting over ₹750 apiece levels — attracting attention of the bargain hunters of the Dalal Street.