IRCTC share price edges higher after THIS nod from RBI. More upside possible

IRCTC share price gained over 2% on Wednesday after the PSU railway ticketing company announced the receipt of an RBI authorization for its subsidiary. The PSU railway stock rose as much as 2.43% to ₹743.60 apiece on the BSE.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted ‘In-Principle’ authorization to its subsidiary IRCTC Payments to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator.

“...this is to inform that Reserve Bank of India (RBI), vide its letter dated August 04, 2025 (received via email dated August 05, 2025), has granted ‘In-Principle’ authorization to IRCTC Payments Limited, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of IRCTC, to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007,” IRCTC said in a regulatory filing on August 5.

Also Read | NSDL Share Price Live Updates: Stock extends gains post decent debut on BSE

The RBI approval will allow IRCTC Payments to facilitate online transactions between customers and merchants. It will allow IRCTC Payments to pool the funds received from customers and transfer them to merchants after a certain time period.

IRCTC Payments was established in 2024 with the strategic goal of diversifying IRCTC’s revenue streams and entering the fintech arena.

IRCTC Shares Technical Outlook IRCTC share price has been trading in a defined range of ₹820 – 706 for the last 13 weeks, forming what appears to be a solid base-building structure, said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“This kind of consolidation often acts as a launch pad for a larger move, especially when it follows a prior trend. While range-bound traders may find opportunities near the lower end of the band, the real momentum will likely emerge only after a decisive breakout above ₹820. A sustained move above this level could attract strong buying interest and lead to a significant uptrend in the sessions ahead,” said Jain.

IRCTC share price has fallen 7% in one month and has eased 1% in three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the PSU railway stock has fallen 8%, while it has declined 21% in one year. However, IRCTC share price has delivered multibagger returns of 173% in five years.

At 11:20 AM, IRCTC share price was trading 0.16% higher at ₹727.10 apiece on the BSE.