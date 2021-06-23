IRCTC share price: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares have delivered around 11 per cent return in the last one month to its share holders. In this period, IRCTC stocks hit its all-time high of ₹2184 and gave breakout at ₹1970 and 2075. IRCTC share price today is ₹2081.80 (at 12:06 PM) at NSE that means the scrip has managed to sustain above ₹2075 breakout. According to stock market experts, one can buy the counter at current market price as is looking bullish in short-term to medium-term.

Speaking on the fundamentals of IRCTC shares Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "IRCTC share price is expected to gain momentum a unlock activities are fast catching and air passengers in June have almost doubled that has fuelled speculation that same will be repeated in the Indian Railways traffic as well. Since, IRCTC has almost monopoly in online ticket booking business and it works at a good margin of more than 50 per cent, unfolding Indian Railways business is expected to reflect in its quarterly numbers in coming results. So, the counter is expected to give upside move in upcoming trade sessions."

Advising investors to buy IRCTC shares at around ₹2050 mark Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "IRCTC shares are looking positive in chart pattern and as it has given breakout around ₹2075 and has managed to sustain above this level. So, one can buy this counter for ₹2200 to ₹2250 target in immediate short-term. However, one must maintain strict stop loss at ₹2050 while taking position in IRCTC stocks."

Calling IRCTC shares a portfolio stock Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "IRCTC is a portfolio stock and it has become highly bullish after giving breakout at ₹1970 in the last one month. So, I would advise position call in the counter for ₹2270 and ₹2400 targets in next three months. But, one will have to maintain stop loss at ₹1900."

