IRCTC share price: Experts give 'buy' call despite stock near its all-time high

Speaking on the fundamentals of IRCTC shares Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "IRCTC share price is expected to gain momentum a unlock activities are fast catching and air passengers in June have almost doubled that has fuelled speculation that same will be repeated in the Indian Railways traffic as well. Since, IRCTC has almost monopoly in online ticket booking business and it works at a good margin of more than 50 per cent, unfolding Indian Railways business is expected to reflect in its quarterly numbers in coming results. So, the counter is expected to give upside move in upcoming trade sessions."

