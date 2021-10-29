Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >IRCTC shares fall 10% after being asked to share 50% convenience fee with Railways Ministry

IRCTC shares fall 10% after being asked to share 50% convenience fee with Railways Ministry

IRCTC has been asked to restart sharing 50% convenience fee with Railway Ministry
1 min read . 09:21 AM IST Livemint

  • IRCTC has been asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website

Shares of Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) plunged to 10% to 822 apiece in Friday's opening deals after the Indian Railways' online ticketing arm has been asked to share half of its convenience fee with the Railway Ministry.

IRCTC has been asked to share 50% of its revenue earned as convenience fee from bookings on its website with the national transporter, an arrangement that had been discontinued since the pandemic. IRCTC informed that the Railways Ministry has said the revenue-sharing arrangement would be enforced from November 1.

Convenience fees charged from customers generated a sizable revenue for both IRCTC and the Railways. The fee is not part of the rail fare. It is for the service of online ticket booking offered by the IRCTC.

IRCTC enjoys a strong monopoly as it is the only entity authorised to manage catering services on trains and major static units at railway stations.

