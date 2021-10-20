IRCTC shares continue to fall, plunge 15%. Should you buy?

“IRCTC shares have skyrocketed in the recent one month and hence profit-booking was strongly awaited. But, it won’t fall much from now onwards as majority stake in the company is owned by the Government of India (GoI). But, it doesn’t mean should buy at this dip. In my opinion, the market is expected to remain weak for next few trade sessions and hence IRCTC shares may go with the market flow. The stock is expected to remain range-bound now till its Q2FY22 results are announced," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

