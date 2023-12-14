IRCTC share price hits 52-week high. Experts see more upside
IRCTC share price may go up to ₹850 apiece levels in short term, say experts
Stock market today: Extending the bull trend for fourth straight session, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC share price today finally touched a new 52-week high of ₹799.95 apiece on NSE during morning deals. IRCTC share price today opened upside at ₹799.95 per share levels, which turned out its new 52-week high as the stock corrected from its opening price and made intraday low of ₹785.50 per share, which is still above its Wednesday close of ₹777.95 on NSE.
