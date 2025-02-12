Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price fell over 2% to its 52-week low in early trade on Wednesday following the company's Q3 results. The PSU railway stock declined as much as 2.69% to touch a fresh 52-week low of ₹731 apiece on the BSE.

IRCTC reported a net profit of ₹341 crore in the third quarter of FY25, registering a growth of 13.7% from ₹300 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s revenue in Q3FY25 increased by 10% to ₹1,224.7 crore from ₹1,115.5 crore, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

At the operational level, EBITDA during the quarter ended December 2024 rose 5.7% to ₹417 crore from ₹394 crore, while the EBITDA margin contracted to 34% from 35.3% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

IRCTC Dividend The Board of Directors of IRCTC also approved a second interim dividend of ₹3 per share for FY25. IRCTC dividend record date to determine shareholder eligibility has been fixed as February 20.

Should you buy IRCTC shares after Q3 results? Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, noted that IRCTC delivered a strong financial performance in Q3, with net profit surging 13.7% and climbing 10% YoY, driven by steady growth across business segments.

“EBITDA saw a 5.7% rise, however, EBITDA margins slightly contracted to 34% from 35.3%, indicating higher operational costs. Despite this minor margin dip, IRCTC’s robust earnings reflect its expanding market presence and operational efficiency. The company remains well-positioned for continued growth, leveraging increasing demand in railway catering, tourism, and e-ticketing services,” said Jain.

On the technical side, IRCTC stock is likely to see a rebound from the low level.

“IRCTC share price has been sustaining above ₹700 apiece, which augurs well for an uptrend. The railway PSU stock may soon touch the ₹780 per share mark on a possible rebound in the technical chart pattern. So, IRCTC shareholders can hold the scrip, maintaining a stop loss at ₹700 for the ₹780 target,” said Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

In contrast, fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying at the current market price for the above-mentioned short target, maintaining a stop loss at ₹700 apiece, Bagadia added.

At 9:40 AM, IRCTC shares were trading 2.58% lower at ₹731.85 apiece on the BSE.