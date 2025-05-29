IRCTC share price jumps 2% after Q4 results 2025. Should you buy or sell?

IRCTC share price jumped over 2 per cent in Thursday's trading session after the company posted a robust performance in March quarter results on Wednesday. At 9:20 am, the railway stock was trading at ₹786.55 apiece on May 29, against previous close at ₹776.35 on Wednesday.

Railway PSU company reported a net profit of ₹358 crore for the January-March quarter, marking a 26% increase compared to ₹284 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's board has proposed a final dividend of ₹1 per share for the financial year 2024–25.

IRCTC's revenue for the quarter increased to ₹1,269 crore, up from ₹1,152 crore in the same period last year, supported by a one-time gain of ₹45.68 crore.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹385.5 crore, reflecting a 6.4% rise from ₹362.5 crore a year ago. However, the EBITDA margin slightly dipped to 30.39% from 31.47% year-on-year.

For the full financial year FY25, IRCTC’s net profit grew 18% to ₹1,315 crore, compared to ₹1,111 crore in FY24. Its annual revenue rose nearly 10% to ₹4,675 crore from ₹4,260 crore.

Catering revenue during the quarter held steady at ₹529 crore, nearly unchanged from ₹531 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Rail Neer segment, which includes packaged drinking water, saw revenue grow to ₹96 crore from ₹83 crore.

“IRCTC posted strong Q4 FY25 results, with net profit surging 26% YoY to ₹358 crore, aided by a one-time gain of ₹45.68 crore. Revenue for the quarter rose 10% YoY to ₹1,269 crore, reflecting a robust performance across key segments. EBITDA increased 6.4% to ₹385.5 crore, although the EBITDA margin declined slightly to 30.39% from 31.47%, indicating marginal cost pressure. Overall, IRCTC's diversified model continues to grow steadily, with tourism and Rail Neer providing strong tailwinds. However, margin pressures and stagnant catering revenue may warrant attention. The company's strong fundamentals and cash-generating segments position it well for future expansion,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

IRCTC share price - Should you buy or sell? According to Prashanth Tapse Sr VP Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, IRCTC is showing a positive trend and is trading above important short-term levels. The stock has been forming higher lows, which is a good sign ahead of its Q4 results.

“We are expecting decent growth in IRCTC earnings on both topline as well as bottom-line. Despite growth in topline, IRCTC may witness pressure in EBITDA margin below its average margins. The stock has been forming higher lows, which is a good sign ahead of its Q4 results. The ₹770 level is acting as strong support. If the stock crosses ₹800, it could move up further to ₹825 and ₹830. Traders can consider buying at current levels with a stop loss at ₹770 and look for the mentioned targets,” Tapse added.