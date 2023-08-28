IRCTC share price jumps 3% after AGM, ₹2 per share final dividend. Should you buy?2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 03:35 PM IST
IRCTC share price has given breakout at ₹675 and may now go up to ₹750 apiece levels in near term, says Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC share price ascended after the Annual General Meeting of the company. IRCTC share price today opened higher and went on to hit intraday high of ₹684.10 apiece levels on NSE, logging to the tune of 3 per cent intraday rise during Monday deals. During the IRCTC AGM, the Indian Railways' PSU informed that the company has registered robust financial performance and announced final dividend of ₹2 per share to its shareholders, who would hold the scrip on record date.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started