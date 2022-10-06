IRCTC share price jumps after BlackRock ETF buys stake. Should you buy?2 min read . Updated: 06 Oct 2022, 11:01 AM IST
- IRCTC share price is rising due to market buzz about global funds looking at the stock for bargain buying, say experts
Listen to this article
IRCTC share price: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC shares have moved northward after the news of BlackRock's core ETF buying stake in the Indian Railway's PSU. IRCTC share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹728.65 apiece, logging near 1.30 per cent rise from its previous close of ₹719.25 apiece on NSE.