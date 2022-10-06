IRCTC share price jumps after BlackRock ETF buys stake. Should you buy?

IRCTC share price outlook

Speaking on the reason for rally in IRCTC shares, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Current reason for rise in IRCTC shares can be attributed to BlackRock's core ETF buying stake in the Indian Railways' PSU company. Though, the stake buy is small but it has created a buzz about FIIs looking at the stock as it is available at a discounted price. The stock is facing minor hurdle at ₹740 apiece levels and it may give sharp upside movement once it closes above ₹740 apiece levels."