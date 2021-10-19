IRCTC shares plunge more than 1,000 in sudden slump

The broader markets were also extremely volatile today. The Sensex after hitting 62,000 in early trade ended down 49 points. Major profit booking was seen in midcap and smallcap space. “Investors should be cautious at these levels after the movement seen in today's trade especially in midcaps and smallcaps counters. Investors are advised to keep strict stop-loss to their positions. Also today railway stocks were seen in pressure at day's close after the outcome of news of appointment of regulator for railways. IRCTC was down 15%. Today major profit-booking was also witnessed in power stocks," says Rahul Sharma, co-founder of Equity99.