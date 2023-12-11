IRCTC share price rebounds after retracing from 52-week high. Buy, sell or wait?

IRCTC share price: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) opened higher on Monday at ₹750.65 against the closing price of ₹749.55 on Friday. The stock went on to touch an intraday high of ₹766.55 today within a few min

hit a 52-week high during Friday's deals. But, the stock price retraced after touching the 52-week high of ₹769.85 apiece and finished the day at ₹749.55 levels. However, in the opening bell of Indian stock market today, IRCTC shares witnessed buying interest and opened higher at ₹750.95 mark and went to touch intraday high of ₹766.55 per share levels within few minutes of morning session.

According to stock market experts, IRCTC share price has given breakout at ₹760 apiece levels on Friday. Now, the stock is in uptrend and it may breach its current 52-week high and hit ₹800 per share levels in near term. They went on to add that on breaching this ₹800 levels, it may soon go up to ₹850 apiece levels in short term.

Giving 'stock to buy' tag, stock market experts went on to add that IRCTC share has not mirrored the bull trend witnessed recently in the PSU stocks and current breakout cound be the beginning of a new rally in Indian Railways' PSU stock.

Triggers for IRCTC share price

On triggers that may fuel IRCTC share price, Anirudh Garg, Founder & Fund Manager at Invasset said, "IRCTC shares present a compelling opportunity for long-term investors, given the company's dominant position in the online ticket booking sector. As a public sector undertaking (PSU), IRCTC is strategically diversifying its operations into hospitality, online catering, and various other businesses. The company's ambitious plan to introduce numerous new trains over the next four to five years is anticipated to yield substantial benefits for its current shareholders."

Invasset expert went on to add that despite the recent bullish trends in the PSU stock market, IRCTC has not mirrored the robust performance witnessed by its counterparts. Nonetheless, market experts view IRCTC as a high-quality stock suitable for inclusion in diversified portfolios.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic posed challenges, IRCTC pivoted its business model by expanding into additional segments such as online air and bus ticket bookings, hotels, and hospitality services like online food orders. With pandemic-related restrictions easing, IRCTC is swiftly regaining momentum in its core online railway ticket booking business. Investors are optimistic about the company's future prospects, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections expected to keep PSU stocks in the spotlight. As the economic landscape evolves, IRCTC may serve as a key player in the resurgence of the railway and hospitality sectors," Garg cconcluded.

IRCTC share price target

On IRCTC share price chart, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "IRCTC shar price has give technical breakout on chart pattern at ₹760 apiece levels on Friday. Now, the stock has once again moved above this breakout levels during morning deals. This means, IRCTC share price is in uptrend and it may go up to ₹800 per share levels in near term. On breacking ₹800 levels, the scrip may go up to ₹850 levels in short term."

However, Bagadia strictly advised IRCTC shareholders to maintain stop loss at ₹730 per share levels. He said that fresh investors can also buy IRCTC shares at current levels maintaining stop loss at ₹730 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

