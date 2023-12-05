IRCTC share price retraces after technical breakout. Good opportunity to buy?
IRCTC share price has strong support at ₹700 per share levels, say experts
IRCTC share price: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC today gave fresh technical breakout at ₹720 apiece levels while climbing to intraday high of ₹728.95 per share on NSE. However, profit booking soon triggered and IRCTC shares retraced from today's high and touched intraday low of ₹709.05 apiece in mid session during Tuesday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started