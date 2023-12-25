IRCTC share price retraces from 52-week high. Opportunity to buy?
IRCTC share price touched 52-week high of ₹916.50 apiece on NSE during Tuesday deals last week
IRCTC share price: After ushering in financial year 2023-24, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares have been in continuous uptrend. IRCTC share price bottomed out at around ₹560 apiece levels at the end of March 2023 and since then it has remained an ideal buy on dips stock for Indian stock market investors.
