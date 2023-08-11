IRCTC share price rises 5% in a weak market; should you buy the stock?3 min read 11 Aug 2023, 12:11 PM IST
IRCTC stock rises over 5 per cent in intraday trade on BSE despite weak market; analysts bullish on the stock.
Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose over 5 per cent in intraday trade on BSE on Friday in an otherwise weak market. The stock opened at ₹645.35 against the previous close of ₹646.35 and rose 5.14 per cent to hit the intraday high of ₹679.60 in Friday's trade so far. The stock traded 3.30 per cent higher at ₹667.65 around 11:45 am on BSE. The Sensex was 0.50 per cent down at 65,360 at that time.
