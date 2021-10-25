IRCTC shares tank below 4,000 in day's low. A 'buy on dip' opportunity?

“IRCTC is continuing its southward journey where it has slipped below 20-DMA of 4500 as it has come out of F&O ban and short traders tried it to drag more so that weak longs get out of the game however 4000-3700 is a strong demand zone where we can expect some relief rally but 20-DMA which is currently placed at 4500 will act as an immediate hurdle," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}