IRCTC share price today hits new all-time high. Analysts see more gain

Speaking on the technicals that are fueling IRCTC share price Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said, "IRCTC share price is looking positive on the technical chart and it has given breakout at ₹2100 and has managed to sustain above that mark. So, IRCTC scaling new high was very much expected and those who are holding these stocks are advised to keep the counter in its portfolio as it may go up to ₹2500 in immediate short-term time horizon."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}