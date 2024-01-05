IRCTC share price touches 52-week high. Buy, hold or book profit?
IRCTC share price is on the cusp of giving a fresh breakout at ₹920 apiece level, say stock market experts
IRCTC share price: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) have been on an uptrend after ushering in November 2023. IRCTC's share price bottomed out at ₹645 apiece levels at the end of October 2023. After that, it has been ascending continuously and hitting a new 52-week high regularly. In the last one month time, IRCTC share price has rallied more than 25 per cent but it seems that IRCTC shares still possess upside potential.
