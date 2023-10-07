IRCTC share price: Why experts see big upside in short term — explained
ICC World Cup 2023 is expeted to benefit IRCTC as hotels, flights, trains, buses, etc are expected to surge during the cricket tournament, say experts
Stock to buy: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC share price has given strong upside movement in the week gone by. Ater making its bottom at ₹663 apiece levels in September 2023, IRCTC share price gave fresh breakout at ₹675 and sustained above ₹700 apiece levels. According to stock market experts, IRCTC share price may continue its uptrend and climb up to ₹850 apiece levels in short term as ICC World Cup 2023 is expected to provide an extra business for this Indian Railways' PSU company.
