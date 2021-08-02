Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >IRCTC share prices hit new lifetime high. Why stock is rising - explained

IRCTC share prices hit new lifetime high. Why stock is rising - explained

IRCTC share price: Experts said that the market is speculating that IRCTC share price face value of 10 may become 2 or Re 1.
2 min read . 02:16 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • IRCTC shares are skyrocketing today after the market buzz about the company management announcing IRCTC share split after today's board meeting, say experts

IRCTC share price today hit new lifetime high of 2513 — logging around 6.75 per cent rise in the intraday trade session. According to stock market experts, IRCTC shares are skyrocketing today after the market buzz about the company management announcing IRCTC share split after today's board meeting. They said that the market is speculating that IRCTC share price face value of 10 may become 2 or Re 1. They said that today's share split buzz has worked in favour of the stock while its strong fundamentals are already supporting its share price rally.

IRCTC share split buzz

Speaking on the reason for IRCTC share hitting new high today; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "There is buzz in the market that IRCTC management may announce share split after its board meeting today. The speculation in regard to share split is 10 face value of the IRCTC shares may become 2 or may be Re 1. So, bulls are buying IRCTC shares today in bulk to get the benefit of this markets expected share split buzz."

Avinash Gorakshkar of Profitmart Securities went on to add that IRCTC has strong financials that is also supporting the IRCTC share price rally for quite few months. He said that in upcoming times, when unlock activities are expected to further pick up and Indian Railways opening more trains for the commuters, IRCTC's business growth is also expected to pick up in the post-Covid scenario. He said that IRCTC is a portfolio stock and one should keep this stock for long-term in one's portfolio.

IRCTC share price outlook

On why IRCTC share displayed sharp rise today; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "IRCTC shares have given a breakout at 2440 and has managed to sustain above this level. Those, who have this stock in its portfolio are advised to hold the counter maintaining trailing stop loss at 2400 as the stock may soon go up to 2700 levels."

IRCTC share price target

Mudit Goel of SMC Global Securities went on to add that those who want to buy IRCTC shares can buy the counter at current levels for the immediate target of 2700. However, he strictly advised investors to maintain stop loss at 2400 while taking fresh position in the IRCTC counter.

