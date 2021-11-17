Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IRCTC shareholding: Retail investors stake see big increase after stock split

IRCTC shareholding: Retail investors stake see big increase after stock split

IRCTC
1 min read . 03:49 PM IST Livemint

  • Retail investors stake in IRCTC has increased significantly to 20.80% as of November 5 as compared to 14.17% since September 30

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Wednesday released its shareholding pattern for the period ended November 5, 2021 which showed that the stake of individuals with capital up to 2 lakh (retail investors) has increased significantly to 20.80% as of November 5 as compared to 14.17% since September 30.

IRCTC shares started trading ex-split from October 28 for the sub-division of equity shares of 10 each into five equity shares of 2 each, that it had announced during its first quarter earnings. The stock split was aimed to help enhance liquidity in the capital market, widen shareholder base and make the shares affordable to the small investors.

Meanwhile, Life Insurance corporation of India's (LIC) stake remained the same at 2.11% from the July-September period, whereas, mutual funds pared stake from 0.69% as of November 5 as compared to 4.78% since September 30. 

On the other hand, stake of individual share capital in excess of 2 lacs increased marginally to 0.17% from 0.14% as of September 2021.

The state-owned company entered the primary markets by listing in October 2019 and enjoys a strong monopoly. It has 100% market share in rail network. It’s also the only entity authorised to manage catering services on trains and major static units at railway stations. The Indian Railways' PSU multibagger stock has been in a continuous run of giving stellar return to its shareholders since listing.

