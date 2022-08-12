IRCTC shares: Buy/Hold after Q1 results? What brokerage suggests

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) are up about 5% in the last five trading sessions after the a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways earlier this week reported about 200% jump in net profit at ₹245.5 crore for the quarter ending 30 June, 2022 as compared to ₹82.5 crore in the same quarter last year.

