IRCTC shares slump after withdrawal of data monetization tender. Should you buy?3 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 10:50 AM IST
- IRCTC has informed exchanges that it has withdrawn the e-tender for appointment of consultant for data monetization
Listen to this article
IRCTC shares witnessed heavy sell-off in early morning deals as the state-owned Indian Railways' PSU has withdrawn the tender for appointing consultant for data monetization. IRCTC informed about the decision on 26th August 2022 evening. IRCTC share price today opened downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹666 apiece levels on NSE, logging more than 7 per cent dip on Monday session.