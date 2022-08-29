IRCTC shares slump after withdrawal of data monetization tender. Should you buy?

According to stock market experts, current sell-off in IRCTC shares is mainly caused by the withdrawal of tender for data monetization move by the Indian Railways' PSU. They said that the stock may further go down up to ₹660 to ₹650 apiece levels. However, they maintained that market was well aware that data monetization by a state-owned company like IRCTC was not that easy and hence it was ready for profit-booking and once the government PSU informed Indian exchanges about the decision on data monetization, profit-booking ahs triggers. They said that the recent rise in the stock was speculative and now the stock is standing on its actual fundamentals. They said that one can buy the stock in ₹660 to ₹675 range maintaining stop loss at ₹620 for six month target of ₹900.