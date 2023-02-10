IRCTC shares: Experts see big upside after strong Q3 results. Should you buy?

Advising positional investors to hold for longer perspective, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi said, "On daily chart pattern, IRCTC stock has made double bottom formation that signals two way trade. However, one should go with sideways to positive bias and maintain buy on dips strategy maintaining stop loss at ₹605 apiece levels. The stock may go up to ₹690 apiece levels in next one to two months. However, IRCTC shares are expected to go up to ₹720 and ₹750 apiece levels in medium to long term perspective."

