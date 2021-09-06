IRCTC shares give breakout above 3000. Should you buy at current levels?

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "IRCTC share price is in strong bullish momentum where it has gained more than 100 per cent in 2021 and crossed the psychological level of ₹3000. The correction due to Covid-19 was a great opportunity for portfolio investors to latch onto it as everyone wanted to buy it before Covid-19 at any price because of its monopoly and future growth outlook. The reopening theme is getting momentum whereas it has a tailwind of stock split news. Railways' asset monetization plan is another trigger for its re-rating. The bullish momentum may continue while ₹3070 to ₹3100 is an immediate resistance zone; above this, it is likely to head towards the ₹3300 level. If it witnesses any profit booking from the ₹3070 ₹3100 resistance zone then ₹2775 to ₹2700 will be a good buying zone."

