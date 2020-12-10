IRCTC shares: Good opportunity to accumulate now, says CapitalVia

The fall in IRCTC share price is a good opportunity for investors to "add the stock to their portfolio" says Gaurav Garg, Head of Research, CapitalVia Global Research. IRCTC shares today fell as much as 13% to ₹1,405 after the government announced that it will sell up to 20% stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription today.

The government, which holds 87.40% stake in IRCTC, proposes to sell up to 2,40,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing up to 15% stake, with an option to additionally sell 80,00,000 shares, representing 5% of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The floor price for the offer has been fixed at ₹1,367, it said. Shares of IRCTC on Wednesday closed at ₹1,618.05 apiece on the BSE.

Shares of IRCTC fell sharply today as the government is planning to sell up to 20 percent stake in the company through an Offer for Sale, says Gaurav Garg of CapitalVia Global Research.

"Government would divest 15% equity with a 5% green shoe option. The OFS will open for non-retail investors from December 10 while for retail investors the offer will open from December 11. The floor price is at a 15% discount to the closing price of Wednesday. Since IRCTC enjoys the power of monopoly the discount seems good enough to attract the retail investors. As things started returning back to normalcy, IRCTC is expected to benefit further once more trains resume. Its e- ticketing business is also expected to boom in the near term. Therefore, this could be a good opportunity for investors to add this stock to their portfolio," he said.

Government of India will sell 3.2 crore shares, which is expected to garner ₹4,374 crore for the exchequer starved of funds due to the COVID-19 crisis.

IRCTC, the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India, was listed on the stock exchanges in October 2019. The company had raised ₹645 crore through the IPO.





