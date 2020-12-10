IRCTC shares: Good opportunity to accumulate now, says CapitalVia

"Government would divest 15% equity with a 5% green shoe option. The OFS will open for non-retail investors from December 10 while for retail investors the offer will open from December 11. The floor price is at a 15% discount to the closing price of Wednesday. Since IRCTC enjoys the power of monopoly the discount seems good enough to attract the retail investors. As things started returning back to normalcy, IRCTC is expected to benefit further once more trains resume. Its e- ticketing business is also expected to boom in the near term. Therefore, this could be a good opportunity for investors to add this stock to their portfolio," he said.