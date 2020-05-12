IRCTC shares hit upper circuit for second day as train services resume

Shares of IRCTC were locked in 5% upper circuit for the second consecutive day as limited train services resumed today. IRCTC shares up 5% at ₹1,367, following a 5% gain in the previous session. The railways have started taking booking for the 15 pair of special trains on Monday through the IRCTC website. The railways have on Sunday announced to partially operate 15 pairs of Special trains from May 12.

The Indian Railways on Day 1 earned ₹16.15 crore from over 45,500 tickets booked on Monday, Press Trust of India reported citing railway officials.

From March 25 lows of ₹815, IRCTC shares have rallied over 65% so far.

While ticketing business contributed 13% of the total revenue for IRCTC in FY19, catering business and

tourism contributed 55% and 24%, respectively. Rest of the business comes from Rail Neer.

Airline shares were also in demand today in anticipation of resumption of air travel. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, were up 5% at ₹1,010 while SpiceJet rose 4.8% today to ₹42.95.

In comparison, broader markets were flat today.

The government is likely to allow airline companies resume operation of local passenger flights by 18 May, Mint had reported on Monday, citing sources.

The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

All passenger services were suspended due to a lockdown announced on March 25 and the railways later started the on-demand Shramik Specials to ferry migrants stranded across the country. It, however, has been running freight and parcel services.

IRCTC’s profit after tax from continuing operations for the quarter ended 31 December nearly trebled to ₹206 crore from ₹73.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rss 716 crore compared with ₹435 crore in December 2018.

IRCTC’s profit from internet ticketing jumped over 400% to ₹193.36 crore in Q3FY20 from ₹36.15 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Profit from the tourism segment though declined 28% year-on-year to ₹8.37 crore.

(With Agency Inputs)

Share Via