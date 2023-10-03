IRCTC shares jump after announcement of this offer for air passengers. Details here
IRCTC share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹707.40 apiece on NSE, logging to the tune of 4% intraday gain during Tuesday deals
IRCTC share: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) share price witnessed sharp upside after an hour of stock market's opening on Tuesday. After gap down opening in early morning deals, IRCTC shares witnessed sharp buying interest at around ₹680 apiece levels and the stock soon hit an intraday high of ₹707.40 per share on NSE, logging an intraday gain of around 4 per cent during Tuesday deals.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started