IRCTC shares surge on data monetisation buzz. Company issues clarification2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 02:41 PM IST
IRCTC share price has been in uptrend for last two days, rallying around 12 per cent in last two sessions. The Indian Railways' PSU stock on Thursday surged from ₹671.65 apiece levels to ₹714.15 levels. This rally got extended on Friday and the stock touched intraday high of ₹752.75 levels logging around 5 per cent intraday gain on Friday session. So, the IRCTC share price has ascended from ₹671.65 to ₹752.75 apiece levels in last two session, logging near 12 per cent rise in this small time.