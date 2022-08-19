IRCTC shares surge on data monetisation buzz. Company issues clarification

According to stock market experts, IRCTC share price is about to give 200 DMA breakout at ₹750 apiece levels. They said that once it closes above this level, there can be more upside possible in the scrip. However, from fundamentals perspective, IRCTC has reported promising quarterly numbers in Q1FY23 and market is buzz about the Indian Railways PSU selling its passenger data base, which may help them generate an additional revenue that would enable the company to improve its margins.