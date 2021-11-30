Irctc shares rebound today. Should you accumulate?

Asked about whether IRCTC share price has bottomed out, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "In just one day rise, we can't assure that the stock has bottomed out. But, if this gain goes deeper and the stock closed in green territory for few more trade session, logging gain on weekly basis, then we can assume that the stock has bottomed out." He advised investors to maintain strict stop loss below ₹760 levels while taking any position in the counter.