IRCTC shares rise over 13%, hit 52-week high after recording second highest turnover
IRCTC stock closed at ₹879 apiece on Monday, against previous close at ₹780.90 Friday, last week.
The shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rose over 13% to ₹888 on BSE, to hit a fresh record of 52-week high on Monday’s trading session. The stock closed at ₹879 apiece on December 18, against previous close at ₹780.90 last week.
