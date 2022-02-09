IRCTC share price surges post strong Q3 results. Should you buy the stock?

“IRCTC is consolidating for more than 3 months in the range of 780-920 and I think strong results can help it to gain momentum where it may try to breakout this range in the coming days whereas it also has a tailwind of post covid normalization. If it manages to close above 920 level then we can expect a rally towards the 980-1000 zone however 860 is an immediate hurdle. On the downside, if it slips below 780 then we can expect any weakness," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.