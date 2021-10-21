Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) witnessed a sharp fall in the last two sessions due to which is has slipped over 30% from its record high level of ₹6,393 it hit on Tuesday. However, the stock surged today as it was up over 1% to ₹4,516 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's deals.

“IRCTC has witnessed a sharp fall after hitting a new high where it has lost more than 30% from its all-time high in the last two trading sessions. The fundamentals are still strong for the counter but the valuations have been overstretched," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

IRCTC had entered the primary markets by listing in October 2019 and its stock has delivered stellar return to its shareholders since then. IRCTC shares have rallied more than 210% in 2021 so far whereas it is up near 240% in a year's period.

“There was euphoria in this stock for the last few days because it has become very easy for the traders to make easy money and we know that the market is not charitable enough to do that, therefore, we are seeing a sharp correction in this counter to take out accesses. There is some buzz that government may also dilute some stake to get the benefit of the recent rally in this counter," Meena added.

IRCTC is in a pure monopoly business as it is the only authorized firm to provide online tickets and catering services to the Indian railways. This along with its robust financials as well as a debt-free status had made it a favorite among all kinds of investors.

Technically, the stock is trading near to its 20-DMA of 4400 and Meena said that if it manages to hold this level then a bounce back can be expected. Otherwise, “we can see further downside where 4000-3800 will be a critical demand zone to take fresh buying positions," he advised.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

