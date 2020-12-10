IRCTC shares slump as govt to sell 20% stake via OFS

IRCTC shares today were down over 10% to ₹1451 in early trade after the government announced selling up to 3.2 crore shares in IRCTC, representing 20% of the paid up equity share capital of the company through offer of sale route. The floor price for the offer shall be ₹1367 per share in this offer for sale which is expected to garner ₹4,374 crore for the exchequer. The price under the offer of sale route is at a 16% discount to Wednesday's closing price.

The IRCTC share sale will take place on a separate window of the stock exchanges on December 10 and December 11. Only retail investors shall be allowed to place their on December 11. As of September 30, the government had held 87.40% stake in IRCTC which went public last year.

IRCTC, a public sector undertaking (PSU) of the Ministry of Railways, is the only entity authorized by the Indian Railways to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.

IRCTC shares had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,995 in February this year before falling to ₹774.85 in March amid the pandemic-induced selloff in equity markets.

IRCTC had reported a 67.3% slump in the net profit to ₹32.63 crore for its second quarter ending 30 September, 2020 as compared to ₹99.82 crore, a year ago.

The company's revenue from operations during the quarter fell 83% to ₹88 crore compared to ₹533 crore in the same quarter, last year.

