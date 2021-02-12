IRCTC shares surge to close at highest level since March

Shares of travel related stocks were in focus today with IRCTC closing at its highest level since March 2020. Investors are betting that gradual lifting of restrictions will benefit travel-related stocks and today IRCTC jumped 7% to ₹1729, its highest closing since March 2020. Airline stocks SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation today rose 3% and 1% respectively after Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday increased the lower and upper limits on domestic airfares by 10% to 30%.

These new limits would remain "in force up to March 31, 2021, or until further orders", the ministry said its order on Thursday.

Meanwhile, IRCTC will restart operations of Railways' Tejas trains on Lucknow-New Delhi and Ahmedabad-Mumbai routes from 14 February.

IRCTC had restarted operation of Tejas Express trains from October but later in November cancelled its fleet of Tejas Express trains due to low occupancy.

Betting on an increase in travel activity as covid cases come down and vaccination gathers pace, IRCTC had recently launched its online bus booking services.

In the December quarter, IRCTC had reported a 62% decline in its profit after tax for the quarter ended in December to ₹78 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IRCTC is the only entity authorised by Indian Railways to provide catering services, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations. The company saw its total revenue nosedive to ₹245.23 crore during the third quarter under review as against ₹734.98 crore in the year-ago period.

In an earnings call, IRCTC management had said that the company expects things "should improve drastically" by March end.

Currently, Indian railways is running about 400 trains daily for which IRCTC provides ticket booking services.

Currently, IRCTC is booking booking almost 8 lakhs tickets per day as compared to about 9 lakhs to 9.5 lakhs tickets per day before the pandemic.

"All these mail express trains they use to have 3 or 4 unreserved coaches. Now those unreserved coaches have been converted into sitting reserved coaches. So, each seat is reserved to a particular passenger, so those tickets are also booked by us now. Earlier it was part of unreserved ticketing system which was handled by Railways. Now with conversion of these seats to 2S class, reserved booking is done by IRCTC," the company's management said, adding that Railways is "studying the occupancy level at various routes and various trains and trains are being started in phases wherever demand is there."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via