IRCTC shares surge to close at highest level since March

"All these mail express trains they use to have 3 or 4 unreserved coaches. Now those unreserved coaches have been converted into sitting reserved coaches. So, each seat is reserved to a particular passenger, so those tickets are also booked by us now. Earlier it was part of unreserved ticketing system which was handled by Railways. Now with conversion of these seats to 2S class, reserved booking is done by IRCTC," the company's management said, adding that Railways is "studying the occupancy level at various routes and various trains and trains are being started in phases wherever demand is there."