IRCTC shares take a pause after rising on three successive sessions3 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 11:03 AM IST
- IRCTC share price has surged up to 7 per cent in recent relief rally
Listen to this article
IRCTC share price: Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) rally took a pause today after surging on last three successive sessions. IRCTC share price today opened downside and went to hit intraday low of ₹609.30 per share mark on NSE in early morning deals, logging around 1.50 per cent dip from its Tuesday close of ₹620 per share levels.