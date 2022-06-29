IRCTC shares take a pause after rising on three successive sessions

On what IRCTC share price chart pattern indicates, Rohit Singre, ABP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio said, "IRCTC stocks are showing positive divergence on chart pattern and in short term, it may go up to ₹700 levels, the level from where it has tumbled after ushering in June 2022. So, those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to continue hold the stock with strict stop loss at ₹570 while high risk traders can buy IRCTC shares if it falls below ₹600 again. But, one must maintain a strict stop loss at ₹570 while taking any fresh position."

