IRCTC shares to turn ex-dividend on Aug 18, to pay 75% dividend

Indian Railways catering services provider, IRCTC will turn ex-dividend on August 18 ahead of its record date for determining eligible shareholders for the final dividend of fiscal FY22. IRCTC shares will be in focus in this week's trading session which will commence from tomorrow onward. Markets are closed on Monday due to the Independence Day holiday. IRCTC is going to pay a 75% dividend to its shareholders.

